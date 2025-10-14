France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has said he would back suspending an unpopular reform that raised the age of retirement from 62 to 64 until presidential polls in 2027.

"I will propose to parliament this autumn that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the presidential election. There will be no increase in the retirement age from now until January 2028," he promised lawmakers during his policy speech on Tuesday, responding to a key request from the Socialists, a swing group in parliament crucial to his cabinet's survival.

The hard-left France Unbowed party and far-right National Rally have already filed motions to topple Lecornu's new cabinet. The Socialists have said they will not back those motions, giving them little chance of succeeding, but would file their own if Lecornu does not immediately suspend a reform that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The reform, which the government forced through parliament without a vote in 2023, sparked months of angry protests.

The winner of this year's Nobel Prize in economics and a former Macron advisor, Philippe Aghion, said on Tuesday he thought suspending the reform would avert the "danger" of the far right taking power in the case of new parliamentary elections.

Deeply divided parliament

Lecornu was to give a high-stakes speech to a deeply divided parliament, with opponents already trying to topple his government.

France, the eurozone's second-largest economy, is in a political crisis that has spooked markets and raised concern about its minority government's ability to govern and pass measures to ease the country's debt burden.

After a week of drama that saw Lecornu resign only to be re-appointed days later, the 39-year-old prime minister has urged his new cabinet to do everything to help France overcome the deadlock and pass an austerity budget by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, his new government approved a draft budget in a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, who warned that any vote to topple Lecornu's cabinet would force him to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections.