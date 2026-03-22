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China will join forces to make 'global trade pie larger': premier
Chinese Premier Li criticised unilateralism and pledged to expand trade by importing more foreign goods and supporting cooperation.
China will join forces to make 'global trade pie larger': premier
Chinese Premier Li Qiang criticised unilateralism as harmful to global economic stability. / AP
March 22, 2026

China's number two leader Li Qiang said on Sunday that his country was willing to help expand the global "trade pie" by further opening up, state media reported, while he slammed unilateralism from certain countries.

Many of China's key trading partners have increasingly called on Beijing to reduce its soaring trade surplus owing to its impact on local competition.

Its trade surged by a fifth in the first two months of the year, official data showed earlier this month, significantly outpacing forecasts.

China "will steadfastly advance high-level opening up, import more high-quality foreign goods, and work alongside all parties to promote the optimised and balanced development of trade", Premier Li Qiang told business executives in Beijing on Sunday, according to Xinhua.

Li was speaking at the opening of the annual China Development Forum, attended this year by prominent business leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Chinese premier added that Beijing would work with other countries to "join forces to make the global economic and trade pie larger for everyone".

He slammed growing unilateralism and protectionism, which he said was "no panacea for resolving problems".

‘Severe disruption’

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Beijing has been seeking to steer a shaky economy onto a more stable path since the end of the pandemic, particularly by boosting consumption.

It had been locked in a blistering trade war last year with Washington after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on countries, including China.

The recent trade boost is a lifeline for China, the world's second-largest economy, as domestic consumer activity has slumped, and adds to the record surplus achieved last year.

The China Development Forum convenes as the Middle East war, triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, rages on.

Tehran has retaliated with strikes across the region and beyond in a conflict that has threatened global energy security as well as China's oil supplies.

Li told the Chinese officials and global business executives the international rules-based order was suffering "severe disruption" with power politics "running rampant."

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with senior representatives of multinational companies, including HSBC, UBS, Schneider Electric and Standard Chartered on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

SOURCE:AFP
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