Islamophobic content targeting Muslim Americans surged sharply online following the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, according to a report released on Monday by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate.

The data brief found that anti-Muslim rhetoric across social media platforms intensified rapidly after the outbreak of the conflict, adding to a hostile digital climate that researchers say has persisted since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Analysing posts on the US social media platform X between January 1 and March 5, researchers documented a spike in Islamophobic discourse beginning the day the US-Israeli war started.

Between February 28 and March 5 alone, the study recorded 25,348 Islamophobic posts targeting Muslims on the platform, including posts that include dehumanising language, incitement to violence, or exclusionary rhetoric targeting Muslims, such as calls for deportation, internment or collective punishment.

When reposts were included, the reach expanded significantly, with the total number of mentions rising to 279,417 — representing an elevenfold amplification of the original posts.

The study found that many posts used dehumanising language describing Muslims as “rats,” “vermin” and “parasites,” while others called for deportations, internment camps or attacks on mosques.