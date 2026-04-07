Qatar has warned that the war in the Middle East was close to a threshold where it cannot be controlled after US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled, and we are very close to that point," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said.

"This is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it's too late," he added.

Trump said Monday that "the entire country" of Iran "could be taken out in one night and that night might be tomorrow" if his ultimatum to reopen the strait by 0000 GMT Wednesday was not met.

Gulf countries have faced repeated drone and missile salvos from Iran over recent weeks in response to US and Israeli strikes that began at the end of February.