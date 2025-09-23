WAR ON GAZA
Ceasefire only solution for starving Gaza: UNRWA chief
Philippe Lazzarini tells TRT World only a ceasefire can stop the man-made famine in Gaza as funding shortfalls put essential services for millions of Palestinians at risk.
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
September 23, 2025

United Nations — "Only ceasefire is the solution," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told TRT World on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), stressing that the manmade starvation in Gaza cannot be stopped without a halt to fighting.

He said the international community has the ability to reverse the tide of hunger in the besieged enclave, but warned that appeals and aid convoys cannot address the crisis without a political decision to stop the two-year war.

"We need a new commitment. I have clearly stated that between now and the upcoming months, we need about $200 million to provide services across the region. Beyond October, I don’t know how we will continue,” Lazzarini said on Tuesday.

The Commissioner-General added that UNRWA's operations remain under existential strain, with funding gaps threatening education, health, and food support for millions of refugees in the region.

Against the backdrop of suspended US contributions and a projected shortfall that exceeds $400 million annually, UNRWA estimates it can keep reduced services running for only a few more weeks. Private donations are not enough to close the gap.

"The only concrete measure is the ceasefire. To urge the government of Israel to agree on a ceasefire is what is needed today,” Lazzarini told TRT World.

UNRWA's core budget for 2024-2025 is $1.6 billion, but available funds will only cover operations through October, and even then at a reduced level.

Stopping civilian suffering

Gaza is facing a humanitarian disaster, UNRWA says, with 1.9 million displaced, widespread starvation confirmed in August, and a seven-month Israeli ban on aid blocking food and essential medicine.

The agency has repeatedly called for unrestricted humanitarian access and an end to the siege to allow safe aid delivery.

UNRWA's 11,000 staff continue to provide healthcare, water, shelter, and support to around 2 million refugees, but its facilities have come under severe strain, with much of Gaza under Israeli militarised zones or displacement orders, leaving civilians with no safe areas.

"We know that collectively the international community is capable of stopping the tide of deepening hunger. We cannot address this famine and the entire population of Gaza going hungry without their support."

