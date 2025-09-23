United Nations — "Only ceasefire is the solution," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told TRT World on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), stressing that the manmade starvation in Gaza cannot be stopped without a halt to fighting.

He said the international community has the ability to reverse the tide of hunger in the besieged enclave, but warned that appeals and aid convoys cannot address the crisis without a political decision to stop the two-year war.

"We need a new commitment. I have clearly stated that between now and the upcoming months, we need about $200 million to provide services across the region. Beyond October, I don’t know how we will continue,” Lazzarini said on Tuesday.

The Commissioner-General added that UNRWA's operations remain under existential strain, with funding gaps threatening education, health, and food support for millions of refugees in the region.

Against the backdrop of suspended US contributions and a projected shortfall that exceeds $400 million annually, UNRWA estimates it can keep reduced services running for only a few more weeks. Private donations are not enough to close the gap.

"The only concrete measure is the ceasefire. To urge the government of Israel to agree on a ceasefire is what is needed today,” Lazzarini told TRT World.

UNRWA's core budget for 2024-2025 is $1.6 billion, but available funds will only cover operations through October, and even then at a reduced level.