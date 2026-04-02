Israeli forces shelled eastern Gaza and demolished buildings in several areas of the enclave on Wednesday in the latest violations of a ceasefire in effect since October 10 2025.

Witnesses and local sources told Anadolu that the attacks focused on areas under Israeli control in the east, where the intensity of shelling has increased markedly in recent weeks.

Artillery fire and shooting continued throughout the day and into the evening alongside heavy movements of Israeli military vehicles near what is known as the “yellow line.”

The “yellow line” marks the positions to which Israeli forces withdrew under the ceasefire agreement and separates areas under full Israeli occupation from those where Palestinians are allowed to remain.

Israel continues to occupy about 53 percent of Gaza’s eastern territory.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Israeli forces carried out three demolition operations targeting buildings and facilities in the east of the city.

The shelling also struck the areas of Bani Suheila, Sheikh Nasser and Tahliya east of Khan Younis, as well as Qizan Rashwan and Qizan al-Najjar to the south. Witnesses said Israeli forces also fired illumination flares over the eastern areas.