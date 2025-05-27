The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped recommending routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, US health regulators said.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a video statement on Tuesday that the vaccines have been removed from the CDC's immunisation schedule for those groups.

"As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy announced.



"Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children."

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic whose department oversees the CDC, has been remaking the US health system to align with President Donald Trump's goal of dramatically shrinking the federal government.

"Science has not changed" vs "It's good science"

Kennedy was flanked by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr Martin Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya during the announcement.

"It's common sense and it's good science," Bhattacharya said.