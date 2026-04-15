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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments during a phone call on Wednesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Erdogan said Türkiye attaches importance to strengthening ties with Canada and emphasised potential cooperation in energy, the defence industry and air transport.
He said Türkiye continues efforts to promote regional peace and stability and shares common ground with Canada on a range of issues.
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Erdogan also invited Carney to attend the NATO Ankara Summit and COP31, which will be hosted by Türkiye, and expressed hope of hosting him for an official visit before the end of 2026.
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SOURCE:AA