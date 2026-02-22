A Palestinian commission has accused Israeli prison authorities of preventing detainees of observing fasting “at the right time” during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a statement released Saturday night, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said authorities at the Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah refuse to alert detainees about the times of dawn and sunset prayers to allow prisoners to start and break their fast.

“Prisoners observe Ramadan without suhoor (a pre-dawn meal), while iftar (a fasting-breaking meal) turns into a long ordeal,” Khaled Mahajneh, a lawyer with the commission, told the official Voice of Palestine radio.

He said Palestinian detainees at Gilboa Prison in northern Israel were not alerted about the start of the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Food scraps for iftar