US President Donald Trump has said he is calling off trade negotiations with Canada in retaliation for taxes impacting US tech firms, adding that Ottawa will learn of their new tariff rate within a week.

"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

He called the country "very difficult" to trade with.

Trump was referring to Canada's digital services tax, which was enacted last year and forecast to bring in Can$5.9 billion (US$4.2 billion) over five years.

While the measure is not new, US service providers will be "on the hook for a multi-billion dollar payment in Canada" come June 30, noted the Computer & Communications Industry Association recently.

The three percent tax applies to large or multinational companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta that provide digital services to Canadians, and Washington has previously requested dispute settlement talks over the matter.

Canada may have been spared some of Trump's most sweeping duties, such as a 10 percent levy on nearly all US trading partners, but it faces a separate tariff regime.

Trump has also imposed steep levies on imports of steel, aluminum and autos.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa will adjust its 25 percent counter tariffs on US steel and aluminum — in response to a doubling of US levies on the metals to 50 percent — if a bilateral trade deal was not reached in 30 days.

"We will continue to conduct these complex negotiations in the best interest of Canadians," Carney said on Friday, adding that he had not spoken to Trump following the US president's announcement.

China progress

Trump's latest salvo targeting Canada came shortly after Washington and Beijing confirmed finalising a framework to move forward on trade.

Beijing said Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while China would "review and approve" items under export controls.

A priority for Washington in talks with Beijing had been ensuring the supply of the rare earths essential for products including electric vehicles, hard drives, and national defense equipment.

China, which dominates global production of the elements, began requiring export licenses in early April, a move widely viewed as a response to Trump's blistering tariffs.

The two sides agreed after talks in Geneva in May to temporarily lower steep tit-for-tat duties on each other's products.