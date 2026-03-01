TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan, EU chief discuss US-Israeli attacks on Iran
In a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges all parties to return to diplomacy and dialogue.
President Erdogan, EU chief discuss US-Israeli attacks on Iran
President Erdogan has underlined the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and the EU during the phone call with Ursula von der Leyen. / AA Archive
March 1, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, discussing the recent attacks on Iran and the subsequent regional tensions, the Türkiye Directorate of Communications said.

During the call, Erdogan urged all parties to return to diplomacy and dialogue, stressing readiness to provide all kinds of support for the peace process.

Erdogan also underlined the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and the EU during the process.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - President Erdogan urges diplomacy in call with Saudi, Kuwaiti leaders as Iran tensions escalate
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school