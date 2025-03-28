At least 25 people were killed in Myanmar and one in Thailand, while 43 others were missing after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake with an epicentre in Myanmar's Sagaing region.

The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey on Friday.

One person was killed, and 43 others were trapped in a high-rise building under construction in the Chatuchak district, Bangkok, Thai PBS reported.

A monastery in Taungoo City in Myanmar also collapsed, killing five displaced children, reported Eleven Media Group.

At least 20 people were killed as the quake hit Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in the Mandalay Region during Friday prayers, reported Khit Thit media.

“It collapsed while we were worshipping. About three mosques collapsed. There are people trapped.



At least 20 people have died now. The death toll could be higher. The Shwe Pho Shing Mosque has also collapsed,” a rescue worker said.

Rescue efforts for the people trapped are ongoing.

‘State of emergency’