US President Donald Trump has demanded the rapid deportation of two female Muslim members of Congress after Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar tried to shout him down during his State of the Union address.

"When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible," Trump wrote on Wednesday in a lengthy social media post.

While Omar was born in Somalia, she has been a US citizen for nearly three decades. Tlaib, meanwhile, is a Palestinian American native of Detroit, Michigan, meaning she has been a citizen her entire life. Neither would be eligible to be sent to their ancestral countries.

Both women repeatedly shouted at Trump on Tuesday evening as he addressed a joint session of Congress, rebuking him for the deaths of Americans at the hands of his immigration officers.

"You have killed Americans!" the lawmakers yelled shortly before they exited the House chamber.