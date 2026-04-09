US President Donald Trump has criticised NATO, calling it “disappointing.”

"None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!" Trump said on Thursday on his social media company Truth Social.

Trump has given European allies a matter of days to commit warships or other military assets to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, Der Spiegel reported earlier on Thursday.

The demand came during a closed-door meeting at the White House between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Rutte subsequently told European capitals that Washington is seeking “concrete commitments” in the coming days, the magazine reported, citing European diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The diplomats characterised the request as an “ultimatum,” saying the Trump administration made clear that vague “political pledges” from allies are no longer sufficient. It remained unclear whether the US is pushing for a formal NATO mission, or simply coordinating national deployments.