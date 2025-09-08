WORLD
2 min read
African leaders push for fair climate finance at Ethiopia summit as US pullback raises alarm
COP30 seeks a common voice on climate finance as US withdrawal raises fears over global cooperation.
African leaders push for fair climate finance at Ethiopia summit as US pullback raises alarm
African leaders at COP30 lament that the continent still receives just 1 percent of global climate finance each year. / Reuters
September 8, 2025

African leaders have opened a major climate summit in Ethiopia, declaring their ambition to turn the continent into a global model for sustainable growth through green investments, even as frustration mounts over broken climate finance promises and waning international solidarity.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday told delegates at COP30 that Africa’s future lies in pioneering a development model rooted in renewable energy, carbon capture, critical minerals, and sustainable food production.

“We are not here to negotiate our survival. We are here to design the world’s next climate economy,” Abiy said, urging leaders to “make the right choices now” so that Africa could become the first continent to industrialise without destroying its ecosystems.

Abiy also proposed a continent-wide climate innovation initiative, funded by African governments, to bring together universities, research institutions, startups, and rural communities to deliver 1,000 solutions by 2030.

RelatedTRT World - WHO lifts mpox international health emergency

Struggles over finance and justice

Despite their ambitions, African governments face steep challenges in financing climate action. 

RECOMMENDED

Leaders at COP30 lamented that the continent still receives just 1 percent of global climate finance each year, far short of what is needed to adapt to worsening floods, droughts, and landslides.

“Climate finance must be fair, significant and predictable,” said Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, chair of the African Union Commission. 

He stressed that debt burdens and structural inequalities in the global financial system continue to undermine the continent’s resilience.

Leaving Africa exposed

Kenyan President William Ruto warned that the unravelling of global cooperation, exemplified by Washington’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and clean energy partnerships, risks leaving Africa exposed.

“Too often, commitments are broken and international solidarity is dismissed as weakness precisely when the scale of the climate crisis demands enhanced cooperation, not less,” Ruto said.

African leaders pledged to keep pressing for more funds and stronger commitments at upcoming global climate talks in Brazil, while positioning their continent as both a frontline victim of climate change and a test bed for solutions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales