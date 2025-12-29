Sweden has voiced support for Somalia's unity and sovereignty following Israeli recognition of the self-proclaimed ‘Somaliland’ as an independent country.

“In line with the EU, the AU and relevant regional bodies, Sweden upholds the principles of Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Swedish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Monday.

The EU over the weekend also said it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” in line with its constitution and the charters of the African Union and the UN.

The bloc also called for “meaningful dialogue” between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia “to resolve long-standing differences.”