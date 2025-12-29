WORLD
2 min read
Sweden backs Somalia's sovereignty after Israel recognises 'Somaliland'
Sweden upholds the principles of Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, says the country's foreign ministry.
Sweden backs Somalia's sovereignty after Israel recognises 'Somaliland'
Somalis protest Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 28, 2025. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

Sweden has voiced support for Somalia's unity and sovereignty following Israeli recognition of the self-proclaimed ‘Somaliland’ as an independent country.

“In line with the EU, the AU and relevant regional bodies, Sweden upholds the principles of Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Swedish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Monday.

The EU over the weekend also said it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” in line with its constitution and the charters of the African Union and the UN.

The bloc also called for “meaningful dialogue” between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia “to resolve long-standing differences.”

RelatedTRT World - Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
RECOMMENDED

Israel became the world’s first country on Friday to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state, sparking an international chorus of rejection of the move by numerous countries in Africa and the Middle East, including Türkiye, which was also part of Saturday's statement released by Qatar.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia