WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Why does the UN say Gaza famine is a ‘deliberate’ human catastrophe?
Israeli PM Netanyahu denies there is famine in Gaza, despite overwhelming evidence that Israeli forces have forced starvation on Palestinians.
Why does the UN say Gaza famine is a ‘deliberate’ human catastrophe?
Palestinian girl scrambles to receive food from a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on August 21, 2025. / Reuters
August 29, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his call for greater humanitarian access in Gaza, as the Palestinian enclave faces yet another deadly escalation. 

Speaking on Thursday ahead of a Security Council meeting in New York, he said that Israel, as the occupying power, has obligations to protect civilians, to facilitate far greater humanitarian access and meet their essential needs.

The systematic dismantling of systems that provide food, water and healthcare, Guterres said, “are the result of deliberate decisions that defy basic humanity”.

The famine declaration has increased international pressure on Israel, which has been waging a genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel now says it plans to seize Gaza City, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drags his feet on a recent ceasefire proposal that Hamas has accepted.

The global hunger watchdog, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, has declared famine in Gaza. But Israel rejects the declaration, and on Wednesday it asked IPC to formally retract its verdict.

Aid groups say food and other supplies that Israel is letting into Gaza are not enough after 22 months of fighting, the blockade of aid earlier this year and the collapse of food production in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Also on Thursday, Cindy McCain, the World Food Programme's executive director, said it was “very evident” during her visit to Gaza this week that there isn't enough food in the Palestinian territory.

The world’s leading authority on food crises said last week that Gaza’s largest city is gripped by famine, and that it was likely to spread across the territory without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

“I personally met mothers and children who were starving in Gaza," she said.

"It is real, and it is happening now”.

Israel is now preparing to invade Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war