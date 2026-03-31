The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees wants an investigation into the killing of nearly 400 of its staff in Gaza, its outgoing chief has said.

Criticising an "extraordinary level of impunity" on his last day on the job as UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini argued that Israel appeared to have "a licence to kill" in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"I believe that we need to have a ... high-level panel of experts to look into the killing of our staff," Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Swiss national condemned the fact that "more than 390" of the agency's staff had been killed in Gaza since October 7 2023.

"Many others have sustained life-changing injuries or have been arbitrarily detained and tortured," he said, adding that the killing of other UN staff needed to be investigated too.

Lazzarini said he had raised the issue of an investigation with the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with UN member states.

He lamented that Israel's conduct of the war gave the impression that "all possible red lines have been crossed, and there have never ever been any consequences, whether diplomatic, political, economic, legal, nothing".

Related TRT World - 'Dire' financial crisis forces UNRWA to fire 571 Palestinian staff

'Licence to kill'

Killings of UNRWA staff and other aid workers, health workers and journalists were routinely justified with the victims "labelled as being Hamas", he pointed out.