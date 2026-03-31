The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees wants an investigation into the killing of nearly 400 of its staff in Gaza, its outgoing chief has said.
Criticising an "extraordinary level of impunity" on his last day on the job as UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini argued that Israel appeared to have "a licence to kill" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
"I believe that we need to have a ... high-level panel of experts to look into the killing of our staff," Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.
The 62-year-old Swiss national condemned the fact that "more than 390" of the agency's staff had been killed in Gaza since October 7 2023.
"Many others have sustained life-changing injuries or have been arbitrarily detained and tortured," he said, adding that the killing of other UN staff needed to be investigated too.
Lazzarini said he had raised the issue of an investigation with the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with UN member states.
He lamented that Israel's conduct of the war gave the impression that "all possible red lines have been crossed, and there have never ever been any consequences, whether diplomatic, political, economic, legal, nothing".
'Licence to kill'
Killings of UNRWA staff and other aid workers, health workers and journalists were routinely justified with the victims "labelled as being Hamas", he pointed out.
And he warned that that sense of impunity was now "spreading", with people killed in Israel's attacks on neighbouring Lebanon now "labelled as being Hezbollah".
Referring to the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran, Lazzarini argued that the world's "abject failure" to respond set "the stage for a war outside the bounds of international law that is now spreading across and beyond the Middle East".
Relations between Israel and Lazzarini's agency, which supports nearly six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, have long been strained, but they have fallen off a cliff since the start of the war.
Israel has barred UNRWA from operating on its soil, accusing the agency of providing cover for Palestinian resistance group Hamas, and claiming that some of the agency's employees took part in the October 7 cross-border blitz.
A series of UN-linked internal and external investigations found some "neutrality-related issues" at UNRWA, but stressed Israel had not provided conclusive evidence for its headline allegation.
Israeli authorities earlier this year also began demolishing UNRWA's headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem, in a move Lazzarini called "extraordinarily outrageous".
Israel's attacks on the agency, coupled with swingeing funding cuts, have left UNRWA facing "collapse", warned Lazzarini.
If the international community protect UNRWA, he warned, "the consequences will be catastrophic for a generation or more".