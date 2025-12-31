WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN rights chief blasts Israel's 'outrageous' move to suspend Gaza aid groups
The condemnation comes after Israel said that 37 aid organisations will be banned from operating in Gaza from Jan. 1, unless they comply with its new guidelines requiring detailed information on Palestinian staff.
UN rights chief blasts Israel's 'outrageous' move to suspend Gaza aid groups
Volker Turk at the Human Rights Council at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Sep 8, 2025 (FILE) / Reuters
December 31, 2025

The United Nations rights chief has described Israel's threat to suspend dozens of aid groups from operating in Gaza from January as "outrageous", calling on states to urgently insist Israel shift course.

"Such arbitrary suspensions make an already intolerable situation even worse for the people of Gaza," Volker Turk warned on Wednesday.

His comment came after Israel said that 37 aid organisations will be banned from operating in Gaza starting on Thursday, unless they comply with its new guidelines requiring detailed information on Palestinian staff.

Israel has singled out international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), alleging that it had two employees who were members of Palestinian militant groups Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

RelatedTRT World - Israel continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza — UN

Apart from MSF, some of the 37 NGOs to be hit with the ban are Norwegian Refugee Council, World Vision International, CARE and Oxfam, according to the list given by Gilad Zwick, Israel’s spokesperson for the Ministry of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism.

RECOMMENDED

Several NGOs have told AFP the new rules will have a major impact on aid distribution in Gaza, with humanitarian organisations saying the amount of aid entering the region remains inadequate.

"This is the latest in a pattern of unlawful restrictions on humanitarian access," Turk said, pointing to Israel's ban on the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and "attacks on Israeli and Palestinian NGOs amid broader access issues faced by the UN and other humanitarians".

"I urge all States, in particular those with influence, to take urgent steps and insist that Israel immediately allows aid to get into Gaza unhindered," he said.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said he wanted to "remind the Israeli authorities of their obligation under international law to ensure the essential supplies of daily life in Gaza".

This, he stressed, includes "allowing and facilitating humanitarian relief".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry