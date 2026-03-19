WAR ON IRAN
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'Escalation will be met with escalation': Saudi FM signals possible military response to Iran
Prince Faisal says targeting Riyadh during a diplomats' meeting shows Iran 'doesn’t believe in diplomacy', condemning repeated strikes on civilian sites and calling Tehran's justification 'weak'.
'Escalation will be met with escalation': Saudi FM signals possible military response to Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan speaks during the Arab and Islamic countries' ministers meeting on regional security in Riyadh. / Reuters
a day ago

Saudi Arabia has not ruled out military action in response to repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting in Riyadh of foreign ministers from the region, Prince Faisal said that Iran "tries to pressure its neighbours" with attacks.

"The kingdom is not going to succumb to pressure, and on the contrary, this pressure will backfire... and certainly, as we have stated quite clearly, we have reserved the right to take military actions if deemed necessary," he said.

Saudi Arabia reported more Iranian attacks on Wednesday, as the foreign minister hosted his counterparts from about a dozen Arab and Islamic countries for talks on the fallout from the Middle East war.

Several strong blasts were heard in the Saudi capital on Wednesday, according to AFP journalists, while the defence ministry said it had intercepted ballistic missiles.

Calling Iran to cease attacks ‘immediately‘

"The targeting of Riyadh while a number of diplomats are meeting... I think that's the clearest signal of how Iran feels about diplomacy," Prince Faisal said.

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"It doesn't believe in talking to its neighbours."

The Saudi foreign minister condemned the repeated "targeting of civilian sites" across the Gulf, dismissing Iran's justification that it was targeting US interests in the region as "weak".

"Neither Saudi Arabia nor the Gulf states would accept... blackmail, and escalation will be met with escalation," he said.

A joint statement from the foreign ministers' meeting in Riyadh condemned "the deliberate use of ballistic missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential facilities and diplomatic missions".

The ministers "affirmed that such attacks cannot be justified under any circumstances and reiterated the right of states to defend themselves", the statement added, calling on Iran to "immediately cease its attacks" and de-escalate tensions.

SOURCE:AFP
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