Germany's domestic intelligence agency classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a “proven extremist group”—a designation likely to reignite the debate about banning the party.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) announced on Friday that its extensive investigation has determined the party has been following a far-right nationalist and extremist agenda, actively undermining Germany's democratic constitutional order.

“The party's predominant understanding of people based on ethnicity and ancestry is incompatible with the free democratic constitutional order,” the BfV emphasised in its statement, adding that the AfD has been seeking to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society, while subjecting them to discriminatory treatment.

“For example, the AfD does not consider German citizens with a migration background from Muslim countries to be equal members of the society, as it defines German people solely in ethnic terms,” the agency explained in its assessment.

The AfD party, known for its anti-immigration stance, was initially placed under preliminary observation in 2019. It was later classified as a “suspected extremist group” in 2021—a designation that courts in Cologne and Munster upheld despite the party's legal challenge.

That designation allowed security services to use stronger intelligence tools for surveillance of the party's activities, such as conducting communications surveillance and recruiting informants to monitor suspicious activities of party branches and their links to outlawed extremist groups.

Vowing legal challenge

The far-right party's co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla denounced the decision, calling it a "severe blow to German democracy" and vowing to mount a legal challenge.

"The current government has only four days remaining in office, and the intelligence agency lacks a president. Moreover, their classification of us as a suspected case isn't yet legally binding," Weidel and Chrupalla said in a joint statement.

"The AfD will continue to defend itself legally against these democracy-endangering defamations," the co-leaders declared.