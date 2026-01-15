US President Donald Trump has met Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at the White House, underscoring a US approach that pairs engagement with opposition figures with sustained pressure on Venezuela’s interim government through oil sanctions, maritime controls, and carefully calibrated economic incentives.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that the meeting was underway as she exited the Oval Office, calling Machado "a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela."

"The president was looking forward to this meeting and expecting a frank and positive discussion," Leavitt said. "He wants to hear directly from Ms. Machado about the realities on the ground in Venezuela and what is taking place in the country."

Leavitt added that administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "have been in constant communication" with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez in the wake of President Nicolas Maduro's abduction, describing the interim government as being "extremely cooperative" with the US.

‘Good and positive discussion’

"They have thus far met all of the demands and requests of the United States and of the president," said Leavitt, pointing to the sale of $500 million worth of Venezuelan oil and Caracas' release of political prisoners.

"The president likes what he's seeing and will expect that cooperation to continue."