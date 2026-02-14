US President Donald Trump has threatened to bypass Congress and impose new nationwide voting rules ahead of November's midterm elections, signalling he could act unilaterally if lawmakers fail to pass election reforms.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump said he would issue an executive order requiring photo identification to vote and introducing other nationwide measures if Congress does not approve the changes.

"There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!" Trump wrote.

"If we can't get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order," he added.

Any such move would likely face immediate legal challenges and could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

The Trump-backed "SAVE America" election reform act passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives this week.

Potential failure

However, it is widely expected to fail in the Senate, where Republicans hold only a narrow majority and would require Democratic support to advance the legislation.