Dozens of migrants arrived in Albania, days after Italy resumed the transfer of asylum seekers to its maritime neighbour in a controversial programme that is under judicial review.

The ship carrying 49 migrants according to Italian authorities, arrived at the Albanian port of Shengjin shortly before 0700 GMT on Tuesday, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a deal with her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, in November 2023 to open two Italian-run centres across the Adriatic in Albania, to process some migrants rescued by Italian authorities in the Central Mediterranean.

Tuesday's boat was the first to arrive in Albania following a months-long pause.

The centres first became operational in October but judges ruled against the detentions of the first two groups of men transferred there, who were instead sent to Italy.

Safe, unsafe areas

The judges cited a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which is now due to review the issue.