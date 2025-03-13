UN Humanitarian Chief Tom Fletcher revealed harrowing details about the worsening situation in Gaza during a press briefing on March 12.

“One of the first shocking things I saw driving in is the dogs going through the rubble,” he said, sharing his firsthand observations from a recent visit to the enclave.

“I said to my colleague who was with me, why are the dogs so fat? And he said, well, because the dogs are looking for corpses. And you notice that the people are thin, and then you see that for miles and miles and miles.”

The humanitarian situation in Gaza sharply deteriorated last week when Israel blocked all aid deliveries, citing a standoff over a truce agreement with Hamas seven weeks ago.

The closure has driven food and fuel prices up to extreme levels, forcing many to ration their meals.

So far, no aid has been allowed into Gaza for 12 consecutive days, according to the UN. Before the blockade, UN authorities had delivered over 20,000 trucks, averaging 600 to 700 trucks per day, supplying aid to 2 million people in dire need of assistance.

“That made a massive, massive difference, and that’s obviously a difference that’ we’re not making and haven’t been making for the last two weeks since the borders closed,” Fletcher said.

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, saw the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

However, with the initial 42-day phase expired, negotiations have stalled as Israel refuses to start the second phase of the ceasefire.