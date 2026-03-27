The US military has fired over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in four weeks of war with Iran, burning through the precision weapons at a rate that has alarmed some Pentagon officials and prompted internal discussions about how to make more available, the Washington Post has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

TRT World could not immediately verify the report.

Only a few hundred cruise missiles are manufactured each year, and while the Pentagon does not publicly disclose its figures, one official told the news outlet that the number of Tomahawks left in the Middle East is "alarmingly low".

One of those Tomahawks fired by US military on February 28 reportedly hit a girls school, killing over 175 innocents, mostly young children, and staff.

Despite an ongoing US probe, details remain undisclosed.

Related TRT World - Over 300 US troops wounded in ongoing Iran war

No ordinary missiles

Tomahawks, that can travel more than 1,600 kilometres, aren't ordinary ballistic missiles.

According to military documents reviewed by the Post, these Raytheon-built weapons can cost up to $3.6 million and take two years to construct.

At 20 feet and 3,500 pounds, they require launch from naval destroyers.

With only 57 Tomahawks budgeted last year, the current conflict is rapidly depleting stockpiles accumulated over several years, the report added.

The fire rate "has alarmed some officials and prompted internal discussions about how to make more available," according to the Post.