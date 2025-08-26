WORLD
Venezuela deploys warships, drones as US sends more naval power to Caribbean
Caracas says it is defending sovereignty as Washington dispatches destroyers, cruiser and submarine to increase pressure on Maduro.
August 26, 2025

Venezuela has said it is deploying warships and drones to patrol its Caribbean coastline after the United States sent additional naval forces to the region amid escalating tensions with President Nicolas Maduro.

In a video posted on social media, Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino announced a "significant" drone deployment along with patrols by naval vessels, including larger ships "further north in our territorial waters."

The move comes after Washington dispatched three destroyers last week, saying the buildup was aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

US officials accuse Maduro of heading a cocaine cartel designated by Washington as a terrorist organisation.

On Tuesday, a US source told AFP news agency that President Donald Trump is sending two more ships — the guided missile cruiser USS Erie and the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Newport News — to the Caribbean next week.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deployment is part of a broader effort to intensify pressure on Maduro.

US media have reported that Washington is also preparing to send 4,000 Marines to the region.

Double bounty

The United States has doubled its bounty on Maduro to $50 million on drug charges.

Washington has accused the Venezuelan leader of using state resources to protect and enrich cartel operatives, while Venezuela insists the charges are fabricated to justify attempts at regime change.

Maduro has repeatedly accused the US of plotting to topple him.

In response to the naval escalation, he has intensified recruitment efforts for Venezuela’s militia, pledging to sign up thousands more members to defend the nation’s sovereignty.

"Once again, Venezuela is being threatened by imperialist aggression," Maduro said in a separate statement, accusing Washington of using narcotics allegations as a pretext for military intimidation.

The standoff underscores the deteriorating US-Venezuela relationship, which has been marked by sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and failed opposition efforts to unseat Maduro.

SOURCE:AFP
