WAR ON IRAN
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Strait of Hormuz must reopen, allies working to find way forward: NATO chief
Mark Rutte's remarks come after US President Donald Trump claimed that "numerous countries" were ready to help reopen the waterway.
Strait of Hormuz must reopen, allies working to find way forward: NATO chief
Rutte stressed the alliance's collective commitment to restoring safe passage through the strategic waterway. / Reuters
4 hours ago

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened and that the allies are working to determine the best way forward.

"I have been in contact with many allies. We all agree, of course, that the strait has to open up again," he told a news conference on Wednesday with Norway's Defence Minister Tore O Sandvik and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during a visit to Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led NATO exercise.

Rutte stressed the alliance's collective commitment to restoring safe passage through the strategic waterway.

"And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it? They are working on that collectively to find a way forward," he added.

Rutte also reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear or ballistic missile capabilities, stressing that the alliance is committed to ensuring those threats are severely degraded.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
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The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of global energy concerns since Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced its closure to most vessels in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

Before the conflict, 20 million barrels of oil went through the strait daily. Its disruption has pushed oil prices higher.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that "numerous countries" are preparing to assist the US in reopening the waterway, but did not identify them, citing concerns they could be targeted by Iran.

But several European countries, including Germany, Italy, the UK and Belgium, refused calls from the US to deploy naval forces in the strait, stressing that they have no intention of engaging militarily in the escalating conflict with Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz: Who stands to profit?
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