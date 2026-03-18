NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened and that the allies are working to determine the best way forward.

"I have been in contact with many allies. We all agree, of course, that the strait has to open up again," he told a news conference on Wednesday with Norway's Defence Minister Tore O Sandvik and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during a visit to Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led NATO exercise.

Rutte stressed the alliance's collective commitment to restoring safe passage through the strategic waterway.

"And what I know is that allies are working together, discussing how to do that, what is the best way to do it? They are working on that collectively to find a way forward," he added.

Rutte also reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear or ballistic missile capabilities, stressing that the alliance is committed to ensuring those threats are severely degraded.