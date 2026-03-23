The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory has said that Israel "has effectively been given a license to torture Palestinians" as she presented a new report at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Launching her report on Monday, Francesca Albanese said it documents the “ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people", highlighting "Israel’s widespread and systematic use of torture, alongside the creation of a torturous environment against Palestinians."

She accused governments of enabling abuses, saying Israel "has effectively been given a license to torture Palestinians because most of your governments, your ministers, have allowed it."

According to the report, between October 2023 and January 2026, Israeli forces arrested more than 18,500 Palestinians, including children, while nearly 100 died in custody and about 4,000 remain forcibly disappeared.

Thousands have been detained without charge and held in inhuman conditions, the report said.

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Among those detained were doctors, journalists, and humanitarian workers, she added.

The rapporteur stressed that "since October 2023, torture has effectively become state policy," describing a system that is “socially produced, politically defended and publicly normalised.”

Albanese also warned that a proposed Israeli bill introducing the death penalty for Palestinian detainees "marks yet another dangerous escalation", calling for investigations into officials, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and Israel Katz, and for arrest warrants where warranted.