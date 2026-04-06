At least 10 Palestinians were wounded early on Monday after illegal Jewish settlers carried out attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

In the village of Lubban, settlers stormed a Bedouin community, assaulting residents and injuring 10 people, including two who were hospitalised, said local council head Yaqub Oweis.

Homes and vehicles were also set ablaze, with around 10 cars burned and two houses damaged, one destroyed.

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Fires and clashes spread