At least 10 Palestinians were wounded early on Monday after illegal Jewish settlers carried out attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.
In the village of Lubban, settlers stormed a Bedouin community, assaulting residents and injuring 10 people, including two who were hospitalised, said local council head Yaqub Oweis.
Homes and vehicles were also set ablaze, with around 10 cars burned and two houses damaged, one destroyed.
Fires and clashes spread
In a separate incident, illegal Israeli settlers entered the nearby town of Qusra, torching a Palestinian vehicle before clashes erupted with residents.
Dozens of youths confronted the attackers, eventually forcing them to withdraw, activist Abdel Dayem al-Wadi said.
The violence is part of a wider surge in illegal Israeli settler attacks across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, marked by killings, injuries, arrests, and displacement.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 1,140 people have been killed, nearly 11,750 wounded, and around 22,000 arrested during the escalation.