Spain has permanently withdrawn its ambassador to Israel, citing repeated “insults and slanders” from Israeli officials as diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorate.
Veteran diplomat Ana Maria Salomon Perez was formally relieved of her duties after being recalled from Tel Aviv last September. The decision was approved on Tuesday at the proposal of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.
The envoy had been called back shortly after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled measures aimed at “stopping the genocide in Gaza, pursuing its perpetrators and supporting the Palestinian population.”
With the ambassador’s post now formally vacated, Spain’s diplomatic mission in Israel will be headed by a charge d’affaires, reflecting the downgraded state of relations.
Diplomatic row deepens
Israel has also lacked a full ambassador in Madrid since 2024, when it withdrew its envoy after Spain recognised the state of Palestine.
Albares said Spain’s efforts to maintain cordial relations had not been reciprocated.
“It’s become clear that Spain’s goodwill in maintaining cordial relations hasn’t been returned,” he said in an interview with Spanish public television.
“As a result, keeping an ambassador who had been recalled for six months no longer made sense.”
Disputes over Gaza and Iran
Relations between the two countries have sharply worsened as Madrid has emerged as one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s war in Gaza.
Sanchez has also opposed US-Israeli military strikes against Iran that began in late February.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has accused the Spanish government of “standing with tyrants” for opposing the attacks and criticised Madrid’s recognition of Palestine.
Long and complex relationship
Spain only established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1986, more than a decade after the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.
During Franco’s rule, Madrid refrained from recognising Israel and instead maintained closer ties with Arab countries.