Spain has permanently withdrawn its ambassador to Israel, citing repeated “insults and slanders” from Israeli officials as diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorate.

Veteran diplomat Ana Maria Salomon Perez was formally relieved of her duties after being recalled from Tel Aviv last September. The decision was approved on Tuesday at the proposal of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The envoy had been called back shortly after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled measures aimed at “stopping the genocide in Gaza, pursuing its perpetrators and supporting the Palestinian population.”

With the ambassador’s post now formally vacated, Spain’s diplomatic mission in Israel will be headed by a charge d’affaires, reflecting the downgraded state of relations.

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Diplomatic row deepens

Israel has also lacked a full ambassador in Madrid since 2024, when it withdrew its envoy after Spain recognised the state of Palestine.

Albares said Spain’s efforts to maintain cordial relations had not been reciprocated.

“It’s become clear that Spain’s goodwill in maintaining cordial relations hasn’t been returned,” he said in an interview with Spanish public television.