WORLD
2 min read
Israeli 'insults' reason behind withdrawing ambassador: Spain
Madrid downgrades diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv amid deepening tensions over Gaza, Palestine recognition and regional conflicts.
Israeli 'insults' reason behind withdrawing ambassador: Spain
Spain, Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s war on Gaza, opposes US-Israeli military strikes against Iran that began in late February. / AP
March 12, 2026

Spain has permanently withdrawn its ambassador to Israel, citing repeated “insults and slanders” from Israeli officials as diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorate.

Veteran diplomat Ana Maria Salomon Perez was formally relieved of her duties after being recalled from Tel Aviv last September. The decision was approved on Tuesday at the proposal of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The envoy had been called back shortly after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled measures aimed at “stopping the genocide in Gaza, pursuing its perpetrators and supporting the Palestinian population.”

With the ambassador’s post now formally vacated, Spain’s diplomatic mission in Israel will be headed by a charge d’affaires, reflecting the downgraded state of relations.

RelatedTRT World - Spain removes ambassador to Israel as diplomatic rift deepens

Diplomatic row deepens

Israel has also lacked a full ambassador in Madrid since 2024, when it withdrew its envoy after Spain recognised the state of Palestine.

Albares said Spain’s efforts to maintain cordial relations had not been reciprocated.

“It’s become clear that Spain’s goodwill in maintaining cordial relations hasn’t been returned,” he said in an interview with Spanish public television.

RECOMMENDED

“As a result, keeping an ambassador who had been recalled for six months no longer made sense.”

Disputes over Gaza and Iran

Relations between the two countries have sharply worsened as Madrid has emerged as one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Sanchez has also opposed US-Israeli military strikes against Iran that began in late February.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has accused the Spanish government of “standing with tyrants” for opposing the attacks and criticised Madrid’s recognition of Palestine.

RelatedTRT World - 'No to war': Spain's prime minister rejects 'blind servility' to US

Long and complex relationship

Spain only established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1986, more than a decade after the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

During Franco’s rule, Madrid refrained from recognising Israel and instead maintained closer ties with Arab countries.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI