On September 28, Iranians woke up to a nightmare that had already sneaked into their reality at midnight while they were asleep.

Many stayed awake until 4 AM, waiting for the moment when the harshest UN sanctions would be announced, marking one of their most sleepless nights after the June Israeli war stole their rest for 12 nights.

After months of diplomatic back-and-forth between Tehran and the West, the so-called ‘snapback sanctions’ were finally triggered, reimposing international bans Iran had spent a decade trying to escape.

The mechanism, built into the 2015 nuclear deal – or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – was set in motion by Britain, France, and Germany, who argued that Iran had violated the accord.

The accusations ramped up after Iran halted cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, blocking access to the sites hit by Israel and the US in the recent conflict.

The move resurrects six UN Security Council resolutions, lifted under the JCPOA, ranging from asset freezes to arms embargoes and curbs on nuclear and missile activities, turning the screws on an economy already battered by years of sanctions.

Hardliners in Tehran insist the country can withstand the pressure, projecting resilience.

Yet the snapback’s announcement alone rattled markets, laying bare the fragility of an economy that's grappling with hyperinflation and global isolation.

As news of the UN Security Council vote broke, Iran's financial markets reacted immediately. The rial, long a barometer of geopolitical stress, nosedived to a record low of 1,110,000 to the US dollar in informal trading.

Gold, a refuge for Iranians seeking to shield their savings from devaluation, skyrocketed in tandem. And local automakers quickly updated the price tags, with leading brands like SAIPA increasing prices by up to 6.7 percent.

"The market is hypersensitive to such political shocks," says Hadi Mohammadi, a journalist and political analyst.

"A year of turmoil, like snap elections following the death of president Raisi, Iran-Israel war, and now the snapback sanctions, has made the market fragile. This will definitely affect ordinary people's purchasing power,” Mohammadi tells TRT World.

Mohammadi predicts that while this initial panic may subside, the psychological blow risks fueling Iran’s already punishing inflation rate , which exceeds 40 percent annually.

For a nation of 90 million, with one-third of households already below the poverty line, the consequences are dire.

Diplomatic window still ajar

Iran tried every path to avert snapback. In early September, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi signed an agreement in Cairo to resume nuclear inspections.

The pact was meant to pave the ground for the IAEA's access to enrichment sites like Natanz, that's been off-limits since the June war.

Yet, Tehran says Washington kept throwing wrenches, making "excessive demands," such as Tehran handing over its 400kg of highly enriched uranium in exchange for a three-month sanctions delay.

“The US showed they’re not serious about talks, pushing negotiations to a dead end,” says Mohammadi. Russia and China’s push for a six-month snapback delay also faltered at the UNSC, outvoted by the West.

However, a slim diplomatic window remains until October 18, when the snapback process under Resolution 2231 runs its course. A breakthrough before that deadline could reverse the sanctions; otherwise, they harden into place.

But Tehran, stung by distrust, shows little appetite for talks. Foreign Minister Araghchi accused the E3 of “burying diplomacy” after Washington’s “betrayal," pointing to June’s Oman-mediated negotiations that were disrupted mid-course by Israeli attacks.

Once hoping for relief from post-2018 US sanctions, Iran now faces even more sweeping restrictions, not only on its nuclear and missile programs as key elements of its deterrence, but also on global trade and its oil sector, the lifeblood of the national economy.

"These sanctions raise investment risks and tighten banking, hitting trade and oil indirectly but hard,” says Mohammadi. "The effect isn’t instant, but it deepens economic strain over time.”

Not an apocalypse

Not all voices in Tehran view the snapback implementation as an apocalyptic disaster for Iran. Hardline conservatives, long sceptical of Western overtures, argue the sanctions are more symbolic than crippling.

“What is certain is that the sanctions imposed by the US against Iran are far heavier than the UN sanctions. These sanctions have more psychological burden than economic,” Alireza Zandian, a member of parliament, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Ahmad Salehi, an international relations analyst who has studied the six UN resolutions in detail, describes snapback as a weaker version of US sanctions.