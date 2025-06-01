A Palestinian father who lost nine of his children in an Israeli air strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis died from wounds sustained in the same attack, local health officials said.

"Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar, husband of Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, succumbed to his injuries after the Israeli occupation bombed their home in southern Khan Younis, joining his nine children who were killed before him," Muneer Alboursh, Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry, said on X on Saturday.

"An entire family — all gone, except for the grieving mother and her wounded child."

Hamdi al Najjar was critically wounded when Israeli forces bombed his home on May 24, according to the sources.

Palestinian paediatrician Alaa al Najjar was devastated to receive the charred bodies of her nine children at Nasser Medical Complex while she was on duty there.

They were killed in the Israeli air strike that struck their home. Her only surviving child, Adam, and her husband, Dr Hamdi al Najjar, were both wounded.

According to her relatives, their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The Israeli military claimed it would investigate the drone strike that hit the Al-Najjar family home.