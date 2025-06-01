WAR ON GAZA
Palestinian doctor who lost 9 of his children in Israeli strike on Gaza dies from wounds
Dr Hamdi al Najjar remained in critical condition with his son, Adam, after Israel struck their home in Khan Younis.
Hamdi al Najjar was wounded along with one of his children, Adam. / Reuters
June 1, 2025

A Palestinian father who lost nine of his children in an Israeli air strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis died from wounds sustained in the same attack, local health officials said.

"Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar, husband of Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, succumbed to his injuries after the Israeli occupation bombed their home in southern Khan Younis, joining his nine children who were killed before him," Muneer Alboursh, Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry, said on X on Saturday.

"An entire family — all gone, except for the grieving mother and her wounded child."

Hamdi al Najjar was critically wounded when Israeli forces bombed his home on May 24, according to the sources.

Palestinian paediatrician Alaa al Najjar was devastated to receive the charred bodies of her nine children at Nasser Medical Complex while she was on duty there.

They were killed in the Israeli air strike that struck their home. Her only surviving child, Adam, and her husband, Dr Hamdi al Najjar, were both wounded.

According to her relatives, their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The Israeli military claimed it would investigate the drone strike that hit the Al-Najjar family home.

Israeli carnage

Israeli carnage

Israel has pursued its brutal carnage in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine for the enclave's more than 2 million people.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
