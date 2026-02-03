US Rep. Andrea Salinas and Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced new legislation on Monday to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) liable for violating individuals’ constitutional rights.

The proposal, titled the ICE and CBP Constitutional Accountability Act, would create a specific cause of action against the federal government for constitutional violations committed by ICE or CBP officers.

The two Oregon lawmakers, both Democrats, argue that the funding measure under the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act which handed more than $150 billion to ICE, CBP and the US Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement has enabled what they describe as aggressive and abusive enforcement practices under the Trump administration.

“President (Donald) Trump’s immigration enforcers are violating our constitutional rights," Salinas said in a statement.

She claimed that the Trump administration has "no intention" of holding ICE and CBP accountable for their "abuses of power."