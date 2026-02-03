WORLD
2 min read
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
'President Trump’s immigration enforcers are violating our Constitutional rights,' says Rep. Andrea Salinas.
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
Demonstrators attend an "ICE Out" protest, after fatal shootings by US federal immigration agents, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, January 30, 2026. / Reuters Archive
February 3, 2026

US Rep. Andrea Salinas and Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced new legislation on Monday to hold Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) liable for violating individuals’ constitutional rights.

The proposal, titled the ICE and CBP Constitutional Accountability Act, would create a specific cause of action against the federal government for constitutional violations committed by ICE or CBP officers.

The two Oregon lawmakers, both Democrats, argue that the funding measure under the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act which handed more than $150 billion to ICE, CBP and the US Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement has enabled what they describe as aggressive and abusive enforcement practices under the Trump administration.

“President (Donald) Trump’s immigration enforcers are violating our constitutional rights," Salinas said in a statement.

She claimed that the Trump administration has "no intention" of holding ICE and CBP accountable for their "abuses of power."

RECOMMENDED

"This bill would force accountability on the administration by allowing people to sue the federal government when ICE and CBP violate their rights, which deters illegal enforcement practices and prevents ICE and CBP from operating with impunity. No one is above the law, and this bill ensures that."

RelatedTRT World - Democrats set to trigger shutdown over ICE enforcement demands

Merkley echoed those concerns, accusing federal immigration agents of trampling constitutional protections, including free speech and due process rights.

He said the legislation would give Americans legal tools to hold the federal government accountable for misconduct by immigration officers.

"If we allow Trump to continue using ICE and CBP to stoke fear and even kill innocents, we surrender the values that define us as Americans," Merkley said.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home