The transatlantic alliance, once the bedrock of European defence, is showing deep fractures. The United States' increasing unilateralism, compounded by tensions among key NATO allies, has raised serious doubts about the alliance's long-term viability.



As Washington recalibrates its global priorities, Europe is left searching for a reliable security partner. Amid this uncertainty, Türkiye is stepping into the void—not as a mere participant, but as a strategic anchor in Europe’s evolving security architecture.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has openly acknowledged this shift, arguing, "I think this crisis might also offer a big opportunity for our European friends, too. Diminishing the dependency on the United States in very strategic areas would make them, and all of us, much more resilient in the face of economic and geopolitical crises."



His words highlight an emerging consensus: Europe must recalibrate its security architecture to reduce reliance on Washington and embrace new partnerships—with Türkiye at the centre.

Transactional commitments and NATO divisions



The foundation of NATO’s collective security is under unprecedented scrutiny. A more unilateral United States has left allies questioning the alliance’s durability.

President Donald Trump's return to office has indicated a significant shift in Washington’s foreign policy, marked by a growing reluctance to maintain the liberal international order. The re-emergence of an America First doctrine under Trump’s second term has reinforced stark divisions within NATO. Trump's threats toward allies, such as Canada and Denmark, his push for direct negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, and his transactional approach to security commitments have undermined NATO's traditional deterrent strength .

With Washington becoming increasingly unreliable, European allies are compelled to consider the sustainability of the conventional security structure amid a landscape of multipolar challenges and rapidly evolving threats.

Deterrence: The pillar of NATO's security



At NATO’s core lies the principle of deterrence—an attack on one is an attack on all. More than just a legal clause, it’s a concept enshrined in Article 5 , that embodies the raison d'être of NATO, reinforcing the alliance’s commitment to mutual defence.

Historically, unity has been NATO’s strength, but this foundational pillar is cracking.



French President Macron’s 2019 remark that NATO was “brain-dead” was prophetic. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine briefly unified the alliance, deeper fractures remain. Disagreements over defence spending, military strategy, and US unilateralism have eroded trust among member states.