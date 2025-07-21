Ahmad Faleh Warsh Agha, a 14-year-old boy from Gaza, once dreamed of becoming a football player. Today, his aspirations have been reduced to a singular hope: he just wants to live.

Ahmad’s right hand was amputated after he was severely injured in an Israeli airstrike, which also left him with a pelvic fracture, a serious head injury, and intestinal damage requiring an external colostomy bag.

Shrapnel remains lodged in his body, and he endures chronic pain that prevents him from moving or sleeping normally.

His family tells TRT World that they sought a medical evacuation form from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital. They were told that as many as 17,000 children were awaiting evacuation from Gaza on medical grounds, with registration on hold due to overwhelming demand.

Ahmad’s life hangs in the balance as his family jumps through administrative hoops for medical evacuation, a process subject to the political whims of Israeli bureaucrats.

Dr Hani Isleem, project coordinator for medical evacuation at international NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF), tells TRT World the medical situation in Gaza is “beyond catastrophic”.

After 21 months of incessant Israeli bombing that has killed nearly 59,000 people across Gaza, the health system in the besieged territory is in ruins.

WHO data shows only 2,481 patients – along with 3,752 attendants – have been evacuated from Gaza on medical grounds since July 2024. The top three case categories were trauma, cancer and eye surgeries.

No hospital is functional in northern Gaza, while the southern part of the besieged territory has only one fully operational major hospital . A few remaining hospitals in Gaza City continue to operate but only at “minimal capacity”.

Isleem points out the staggering toll of Israel’s war on Gaza: nearly 200,000 people, or 10 percent of Gaza’s population, have been killed and wounded.

But the crisis extends far beyond war injuries, he says. Thousands more, including those with cancer, cardiac conditions, and kidney failure, require urgent care that is unavailable in Gaza.

Isleem says that at least 15,500 patients need medical evacuation, a conservative estimate that is likely two to three times higher because of underreporting by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, which lacks the capacity to account for all patients in the heavily bombed territory.

With only 50 to 55 patients currently being evacuated from Gaza on a monthly basis, it would take more than three years to address the “most urgent” 2,000 cases, a timeline many patients in Gaza simply cannot survive, he adds.

Bureaucratic hurdles abound

Based in Jordan, Isleem is originally from Gaza, where many of his family members have died since October 7, 2023. His role as the coordinator of medical evacuations involves crossing bureaucratic obstacles to ensure the timely exit for patients in desperate need of surgical procedures.

The process is fraught with bureaucratic, logistical and ethical challenges, ranging from identifying countries willing to accept patients to obtaining clearance from Israeli authorities via the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Before the Trump administration came to power in the US in January, many countries were motivated to accept cases, while COGAT would block approvals or refuse to let companions leave Gaza at a relatively high rate.

In those days, the seemingly whimsical refusals by the Israeli authorities led to repeat applications and appeals, Isleem says.

However, after Donald Trump became US president and flirted with the idea of forced Palestinian immigration, many countries grew hesitant because of political repercussions, he says.

This has led to a reduced number of available destinations for medical evacuees, even though COGAT approval rates have “slightly improved”.

Still, only 70-80 percent of planned evacuees make it abroad, while many others wind up dead in makeshift facilities within Gaza while waiting for COGAT approvals, he says.

The case of Amran, a nine-year-old boy, haunts Isleem. Severely injured in an airstrike, it took Isleem weeks to secure a receiving country for Amran. By the time approval was granted, he had died.

“Every other case in Gaza is like Amran’s,” Isleem says, highlighting the extreme vulnerability of injured children.

The evacuation process involves multiple stages, including identifying a host country, meeting their medical and demographic criteria, securing hospital placement, and coordinating flights. But all these stages precede the final hurdle: approval from the all-powerful COGAT.