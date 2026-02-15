Taiwan will strengthen its defence efforts and safeguard the island's security in the year ahead, President Lai Ching-te has said.

During his Lunar New Year message released on Sunday, he said: "We will continue to strengthen our national defence and public security efforts, safeguarding national security and maintaining social stability."

In his address, recorded at one of Taiwan's most important military radar stations in the central mountain range which he visited earlier this month, Lai said he wanted to thank the armed forces for protecting Taiwan around the clock.

The message showed Lai at the high-altitude Hsiaohsuehshan radar station, chatting with officers there.

The video also featured footage of Taiwan's first domestically developed submarine, which is in the process of undersea trials.

Related TRT World - Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales

Countering China