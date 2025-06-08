At least 15 people were killed when a bus carrying university students smashed into a minivan in northern Malaysia early Monday, local rescue services said.

Thirteen victims died at the scene near the Thailand border, on the busy East-West Highway, while two died in hospital.

Thirty-one others were injured.

"The bus overturned and the minivan slid into a ditch," the Perak state disaster management authority said.

"Some victims managed to get out on their own, some victims were thrown out while others were still (trapped) in the bus," the statement added.