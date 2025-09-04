An explosion was reported in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus, the Interior Ministry has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Osama Khair Atkeh, head of internal security in Damascus, said the blast was caused by an explosive device targeting security personnel.

"Our units responded immediately and cordoned off the site," Atkeh said.

"An investigation has been launched to identify those behind this terrorist act."

No injuries were reported, according to the ministry.