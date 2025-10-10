In a move as bold as carrying the proverbial coal to Newcastle, Turkish EV pioneer Togg launched its T10X SUV and T10F sedan models in Germany last month, challenging the auto giants like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen on their home turf in the global hub of car manufacturing.
After Germany, which is home to the biggest Turkish population outside of Türkiye, Togg also plans to expand into France and Italy.
Analysts say the move may rev up Togg's global journey, blending Turkish ingenuity with Europe's green revolution.
“It is always a good thing when a new manufacturer enters the market with an interesting, modern product — especially when it comes to the challenging and, at times, somewhat spoiled German market,” Thomas Wachsmuth, auto-sector analyst and managing editor of German publication Tuning Blog, tells TRT World.
Backed by major business groups like Anadolu Group, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding, BMC and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Togg accounted for a fifth of the Turkish EV market in the first half of 2025.
Globally, sales of EVs exceeded 17 million units in 2024, putting their share in the world car market above 20 percent for the first time. In the first quarter of 2025, global EV sales went up 35 percent from a year ago.
The entry of Togg into the German EV market shows that the colossus is ripe for disruption.
Germany is experiencing a surge in demand for electric vehicles as consumers become more environmentally conscious. EV sales in the country so far in 2025 are already up nearly 40 percent from a year ago.
Stricter EU CO2 rules, effective from 2025 onwards, are expected to turbocharge demand, resulting in an “almost 65 percent increase” in EV sales within a single year across the European Union.
“Germany stood out as the most suitable country for our entry into Europe, thanks to its widespread EV infrastructure and strong incentives for EV adoption,” says Togg CEO Gurcan Karakas.
In the same vein, Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali describes the company’s expansion into Europe as a “watershed moment” after its success within Türkiye.
Up against US, European giants
The selling prices of Togg’s T10X and T10F models start from 34,295 euros, or slightly above $40,000.
Türkiye's EU customs union will shield Togg from tariffs, unlike Chinese EV maker BYD.
“Togg is at an advantage over Chinese brands… This is an opportunity to level with the Chinese price-wise, while keeping margins profitable,” auto analyst Matt Gasnier tells TRT World.
Sceptics might scoff at a Turkish upstart challenging long-standing European auto giants. But Gasnier, founder of the widely read Best Selling Cars Blog, sees silver linings in the storm clouds.
“Togg has had great success at home in Türkiye,” he says, crediting its domestic dominance as a launchpad into the hub of European auto manufacturing.
While acknowledging Togg’s relative lack of brand recognition as a new player versus the deeply entrenched Volkswagen, BMW, and aggressive Chinese rivals, Gasnier points to the existence of a cultural ace: Germany's large Turkish diaspora.
“I place high hopes on the significant German population with Turkish background that could lift Togg sales in a sizeable way,” Gasnier says.
Wachsmuth praises Togg vehicles as “extremely interesting,” but warns that the “sheer number of Chinese vehicles flooding the European market” and well-established US and European competitors pose “a significant challenge”.
He praises Togg’s pricing strategy as “definitely a smart move,” especially in underserved segments.
“For the middle class, there is currently too little choice from German brands, and this is where Togg could score,” he says.
Premium loyalists may stick with brands like BMW or Audi, Wachsmuth says, before noting that Togg’s potential lies “more with customers who currently drive a Skoda, a Renault, a Citroën, or possibly a Ford”.
Togg’s vehicles undercut many rivals while packing a premium punch, such as the WLTP range – which is the maximum distance an EV will travel on a single charge – of up to 523 kilometres.
“The fact that the battery is guaranteed for eight years, and it is said to last for one million kilometres, is a point of difference in the market, and something that will help Togg commercially,” Gasnier says.
He adds that many such characteristics position Togg “ahead of most Chinese brands”.
Tog’s T10X and T10F models have received five-star ratings from Euro NCAP, a company that helps buyers compare safety features across different makes and models. Gasnier calls the top rating “essential” for success in the European auto market.
“The features included in the (Togg) cars seem impressive. The fact that the car will be constantly connected to the internet is a big plus as well as the numerous ADAS,” he says, while referring to technologies that assist drivers with the safe operation of a vehicle.