Former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday in connection with allegations of misuse of state funds, local television channel Ada Derana reported.

Wickremesinghe, 76, was arrested after arriving at the CID office in the capital Colombo to record a statement in an investigation into his visit to London to attend his wife's graduation ceremony, the report said.

A Sri Lanka Police spokesperson did not immediately confirm the arrest.

Wickremesinghe's office did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

A lawyer who served as Sri Lanka's prime minister a record six times, Wickremesinghe was made president in 2022 during the island nation's debilitating financial crisis.