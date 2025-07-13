TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Turkish president tells UAE leader in phone call that efforts for a 'Terror-free Türkiye' will continue with determination, highlighting strategic partnership and regional peace initiatives.
During the call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. / AA
July 13, 2025

Türkiye has taken a step to remove terrorism from both the country's and the region’s agenda through its ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call.

During Sunday’s call, Erdogan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Al Nahyan expressed that Ankara’s ‘Terror-free Türkiye’ goal will significantly contribute to regional security, and also extended his wishes for a successful completion of the process.

Erdogan also stressed that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the UAE has yielded positive results in all fields, noting the great potential between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry and emerging technologies.

The Turkish president added that Ankara is closely monitoring the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia launched in Abu Dhabi and will continue supporting endeavours to establish lasting calm in the Caucasus.

SOURCE:AA
