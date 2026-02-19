Türkiye’s Defence Industry Executive Committee has met at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s Communications Directorate has said.

During the first meeting of 2026, the committee reviewed the Turkish defence industry’s activities in 2025, its export performance, future targets, and ongoing critical projects, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement said evaluations were made regarding "the export success of the defence industry, future goals and critical projects", while reaffirming determination to support the domestic and national defence sector.