Erdogan chairs Defence Industry Executive Committee meeting in Ankara
Türkiye's Defence Industry Executive Committee met at Presidential Complex in Ankara to review the sector's 2025 achievements and export performance.
Meeting stressed commitment to domestic and national defence technologies / AA
4 hours ago

Türkiye’s Defence Industry Executive Committee has met at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s Communications Directorate has said.

During the first meeting of 2026, the committee reviewed the Turkish defence industry’s activities in 2025, its export performance, future targets, and ongoing critical projects, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement said evaluations were made regarding "the export success of the defence industry, future goals and critical projects", while reaffirming determination to support the domestic and national defence sector.

Agenda items concerning current and planned projects to meet the needs of the Ministries of National Defence and Interior were also discussed and resolved, it added.

The directorate expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the Turkish defence industry, describing them as made possible "with the strong support of our nation and state".

It underlined the need to continue efforts with even greater resolve in 2026 and said that progress in the defence industry "will be sustained with determination and perseverance through the use of domestic and national technologies".

The statement concluded by announcing the decisions taken at the meeting "with respect to the public".

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
