The head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned that escalating strikes in the Middle East are placing civilians at growing risk, cautioning that a deepening cycle of retaliation could have devastating consequences across the region.

Volker Turk said on Tuesday the intensifying confrontation between Israel, the United States and Iran has created a dangerous “tit-for-tat dynamic” that is increasingly hitting civilian areas and essential infrastructure.

The latest hostilities erupted after US and Israeli forces began striking Iran on February 28, triggering waves of retaliatory missile and drone attacks across Gulf states.

Turk said the growing number of strikes on residential neighbourhoods, health facilities, schools, cultural sites and energy infrastructure raises serious concerns about civilian protection.

“This apparent tit-for-tat dynamic … will only increase risks for civilian populations more broadly, with potentially dire consequences across the entire region,” he said in a statement.

Strikes on critical infrastructure

The UN rights chief pointed to recent attacks on key infrastructure inside Iran, including a water desalination plant and fuel facilities that reportedly disrupted water access for dozens of villages.

The strikes also sparked large fires and prompted warnings about “acid rain,” which experts say could lead to chemical burns and severe respiratory problems.