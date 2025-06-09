The first phase of the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine for those under the age of 25 has been carried out in accordance with the agreements reached in the negotiations hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that the first group of Russian soldiers under the age of 25 had been returned from Ukraine, as per agreements reached through direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

In return for these captured soldiers, approximately the same number of captured soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were given to Kiev, the statement said, adding that Russian soldiers are currently on Belarusian soil and are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

The statement shared information that all Russian soldiers will be brought to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in the ministry's medical institutions. The ministry did not share information on the number of soldiers involved in the prisoner exchange.

Zelenskyy's statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated in his statement on his Telegram account that a prisoner exchange with Russia was carried out according to the agreement reached in Istanbul.