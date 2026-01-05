China’s president has criticised “unilateral and bullying acts,” urging "major countries" to abide by international law, according to local media.

“All countries should respect the development paths chosen by the peoples of other nations, and abide by international law, as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, with major countries taking the lead in doing so,” Xi Jinping said on Monday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Micheal Martin, the prime minister of Ireland, in the capital Beijing, Xinhua News reported.

The Chinese leader's comments came as the US launched a pre-dawn raid on Venezuela on Saturday, capturing its president and first lady, who were later flown to New York.

Xi said: “In a world beset with changes and chaos, unilateral and bullying acts are severely undermining the international order.”