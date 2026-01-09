Fierce winds battered France and Britain on Friday as Storm Goretti barrelled through northern Europe, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of households in plunging winter temperatures.

Forecasters from Britain to Germany urged people to stay inside as they issued weather warnings, including the rare, highest-level red wind alert for the British Isles of Scilly and Cornwall in southwestern England.

In France, some 380,000 households lost power, the vast majority in the northern Normandy region, the Enedis power provider said, while the BBC said some 65,000 households lost electricity in Britain.

Overnight, wind gusts of 216 and 213 kilometres per hour were registered in France's northwestern Manche region, authorities said.

The squalls felled trees in several regions, with at least one crashing on residential buildings in France's Seine-Maritime region, without injuries, authorities said.

Gusts of up to 160 kilometres per hour were expected in parts of Britain and "very large waves will bring dangerous conditions to coastal areas", Britain's Met Office said.

It also issued an amber snow warning in Wales, central England and parts of northern England, predicting snow of up to 30 centimetres in some areas.

The UK's National Rail has said train services will be affected over the next two days, and called on people to avoid travel unless necessary.

School cancelled, travel disruption

Schools remained shut in northern France, where weather alerts have been issued in 30 other regions.

"Take shelter and do not use your vehicle," the Manche prefecture warned on X on Thursday, urging residents to prepare emergency lighting and a drinking water supply.