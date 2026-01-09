CLIMATE
3 min read
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
A fierce storm has battered France and Britain, cutting power to about 445,000 homes as winds topped 200 kilometres per hour and authorities issued emergency warnings.
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Schools closed as winter conditions worsened across northern Europe. / Reuters
January 9, 2026

Fierce winds battered France and Britain on Friday as Storm Goretti barrelled through northern Europe, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of households in plunging winter temperatures.

Forecasters from Britain to Germany urged people to stay inside as they issued weather warnings, including the rare, highest-level red wind alert for the British Isles of Scilly and Cornwall in southwestern England.

In France, some 380,000 households lost power, the vast majority in the northern Normandy region, the Enedis power provider said, while the BBC said some 65,000 households lost electricity in Britain.

Overnight, wind gusts of 216 and 213 kilometres per hour were registered in France's northwestern Manche region, authorities said.

The squalls felled trees in several regions, with at least one crashing on residential buildings in France's Seine-Maritime region, without injuries, authorities said.

Gusts of up to 160 kilometres per hour were expected in parts of Britain and "very large waves will bring dangerous conditions to coastal areas", Britain's Met Office said.

It also issued an amber snow warning in Wales, central England and parts of northern England, predicting snow of up to 30 centimetres in some areas.

The UK's National Rail has said train services will be affected over the next two days, and called on people to avoid travel unless necessary.

RelatedTRT World - Severe cold snap grips parts of Europe, snarling travel

School cancelled, travel disruption

Schools remained shut in northern France, where weather alerts have been issued in 30 other regions.

"Take shelter and do not use your vehicle," the Manche prefecture warned on X on Thursday, urging residents to prepare emergency lighting and a drinking water supply.

RECOMMENDED

Europe's current extreme weather conditions have caused at least eight deaths, and on Thursday, police in the Albanian city of Durres pulled a man's body from floodwater following days of heavy snow and torrential rain across the Balkans.

In Germany, heavy snow and winds in the north were set to affect schools, hospitals and transport links.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall in the north, and there was a risk of icy conditions in the south, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Temperatures this weekend could plunge to as low as -20C in certain areas, DWD meteorologist Andreas Walter told AFP.

Some areas have announced schools will shut on Friday, including in the northern cities of Hamburg and Bremen.

In Hamburg, the weather had already caused delays and cancellations on the public transport network on Thursday.

The national rail company Deutsche Bahn warned of significant delays in the coming days and has mobilised more than 14,000 employees to clear snow from tracks and platforms.

RelatedTRT World - Over 100,000 homes lose power as Storm Benjamin batters France

Consequence of climate crisis

The DWD said the storm is expected to last until Saturday, with snowfall stopping on Monday.

Walter said the storm was an exception when compared to the last few years of milder winters, which were a "consequence of climate change".

"It's still possible to have a cold month with snow, even as temperatures rise due to climate change, but such events will become rarer in the future," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks