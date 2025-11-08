Illegal Israeli settlers set fire early Saturday to a Palestinian home in the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A group of illegal settlers stormed the outskirts of the village and torched the one-story home, causing parts of the house to burn, local sources told the agency.

Israeli forces raided the area and opened fire at residents who gathered near the scene, though no injuries were reported, the agency said.

Rising illegal settler attacks

The UN warned on Friday of a sharp rise in illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, marking the highest monthly toll in October in nearly two decades, with 264 settler attacks recorded.