Türkiye, UK discuss unconditional removal of Syria sanctions
Discussions focus on Syria's security, humanitarian, and economic challenges, emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to resolving the crisis, including efforts towards national reconciliation.
Türkiye and the UK agreed to continue consultations on Syria and other regional issues.
March 4, 2025

Türkiye and the UK discussed the unconditional removal of sanctions on Syria, particularly to restore financial flows, during diplomatic talks in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Monday’s meeting was led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and the UK's Hamish Falconer, minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The discussions covered Syria and other regional issues. Yilmaz shared Türkiye’s assessments of Syria's security, humanitarian, and economic conditions, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to the crisis.

He emphasised the importance of supporting national reconciliation efforts to restore central governance and reiterated that separatist movements have no place in this process.

Yilmaz also addressed Syria’s reconstruction and economic development. “The issue of lifting sanctions unconditionally and completely — particularly to enable financial flows into the country — was brought up,” the sources said.

The meeting came in the wake of the fall of the Baathist Bashar al Assad regime in December, with Syria now under a transitional government led by Ahmed Alsharaa.

SOURCE:AA
