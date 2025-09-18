US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the ongoing war in Ukraine and doesn’t agree with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state.

Trump reiterated his belief that the war would have been the "easiest" to resolve after he assumed office in January, "because of my relationship with President Putin, but he's let me down."

"He's really let me down. But we'll see how that turns out. I thought it might be among the easiest of the group, but we settled just about every conflict," Trump told reporters at a news conference with British Premier Keir Starmer, referring to “seven” conflicts he said the US has solved during his second term.

Putin, meanwhile, announced earlier that there are more than 700,000 Russians fighting in Ukraine.

He said victory in Ukraine is a "key task" for Russia.

Palestinian statehood