Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
The US president said he believed his relationship with Putin would have facilitated an end to the Ukraine war.
Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region. / AP
September 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the ongoing war in Ukraine and doesn’t agree with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state.

Trump reiterated his belief that the war would have been the "easiest" to resolve after he assumed office in January, "because of my relationship with President Putin, but he's let me down."

"He's really let me down. But we'll see how that turns out. I thought it might be among the easiest of the group, but we settled just about every conflict," Trump told reporters at a news conference with British Premier Keir Starmer, referring to “seven” conflicts he said the US has solved during his second term.

Putin, meanwhile, announced earlier that there are more than 700,000 Russians fighting in Ukraine.

He said victory in Ukraine is a "key task" for Russia.

Palestinian statehood

Trump also said he disagreed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state.

Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said, "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually."

Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region.

"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a roadmap, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," he said.

When pressed about reports he was waiting for Trump to leave the country before formally recognising a Palestinian state this weekend, Starmer said, "I made my position clear at the end of July as to the timing, which has got nothing to do with this state visit."

